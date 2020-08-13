Farmers told to start research for home insulation scheme now

The scheme will assist homeowners, including landlords, by providing vouchers covering up to two-thirds of the cost of specified home improvements

Farmers hoping to secure grant support through the home insulation scheme should look to obtain quotes from accredited tradespeople now, Strutt & Parker said.

The government recently unveiled further details of the £2bn scheme, first announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July.

The Green Home Grants Voucher Scheme, which is opening in September, is designed to cut energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions.

The installation of insulation and low-carbon heating systems will take priority, although funding will also be available for upgrading windows and doors and other smaller projects.







For most homeowners, there will be a contribution of up to £5000 available per household. However, owner-occupiers in receipt of income or disability support may be eligible for a contribution of up to 100% of the cost of both primary and secondary measures, worth up to £10,000.

The scheme will be split into primary and secondary measures, with the rules stating that households will need to install at least one primary measure to be eligible for funding for a secondary measure.

However, homeowners will only be eligible to receive the same amount of funding for a secondary measure option as they received for the primary measure.

For example, if an applicant receives £1000 for the installation of a primary measure, they can only receive £1000 for a secondary measure.

Any tradespeople supplying services as part of the scheme must be accredited with either TrustMark or the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

“We expect there to be strong demand for this scheme and so it will be advisable to apply early,” said Nick Clayson, assistant land agent at Strutt & Parker.

“Homeowners and landlords wishing to take advantage should look to obtain quotes from accredited tradespeople prior to September.

"This will put them in the best position to access the funds early, and avoid missing out as accredited tradespeople become booked up.

“The scheme could prove to be a valuable opportunity for landlords wanting to make energy efficiency improvements to meet or exceed the requirements set out by the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulations."

He added: "Equally, it gives homeowners the opportunity to be more energy conscious and make savings to their consumption wherever possible."