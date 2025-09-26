Farmers' 'Trailer of Truth' prepares to confront Labour in Liverpool

Farmers are preparing to bring their 'Trailer of Truth' campaign to the gates of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool this Sunday, the culmination of a nationwide tour designed to spotlight anger over rural policy.

Organised by the grassroots group Farmers To Action, the trailer has crossed England in recent weeks, holding open meetings at markets and town centres.

Farmers and supporters have been invited to leave messages of support, which organisers say will be handed to MPs in Liverpool.

While many farm protests in recent years have been localised, campaigners are billing this as a coordinated national effort.

Their central slogan — “Truth over spin, accountability over excuses” — reflects frustration at what they see as empty pledges and neglect of farming priorities.

Issues raised during the tour include inheritance tax reform, rising National Insurance contributions, and concerns over food and energy security. Farmers also complain of declining rural services and worsening standards of living outside major cities.

In a post on social media, Farmers To Action said: "It's been a busy couple of days for our Farmers to Action Trailer of Truth campaign, travelling around the country.

"We're now gathering some truly heartfelt and strong messages from people everywhere, all ready to take to the Labour Conference on the 28 September.

"These messages are all about fighting against inheritance tax and other harmful farming policies that Labour has put in place that are really hurting our rural communities."

Shadow farming minister Robbie Moore, who met farmers at Darlington Auction Mart earlier this week, said he was struck by the level of unease.

“Every single farmer and rural business leader I spoke to is terrified about what Labour’s vindictive policies are doing,” he warned, promising to raise their concerns in Westminster.

The trailer has drawn crowds in Thirsk, Skipton and Ormskirk during its last leg, with organisers claiming momentum is building. They argue the Liverpool protest is not just about farming but about a wider sense of rural Britain being sidelined.

Farmers To Action hopes Sunday’s rally will send a message that agricultural communities, backed by public support, cannot be ignored as Labour sets out its agenda.

Whether the party responds remains to be seen — but campaigners insist they are determined to keep the pressure on.