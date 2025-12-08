Farmers turn to investing as financial pressures mount, NFU Mutual finds

Rural households – and farmers in particular – are increasingly shifting money into investments as concerns about long-term financial security continue to rise, according to new research from NFU Mutual.

The latest findings from the insurer’s twice-yearly investor sentiment survey show a marked uptick in investment activity among rural customers, especially farmers and male respondents.

Of the 407 people surveyed in October 2025, 44% of farmers said they had prioritised investments over savings in the previous three months, compared with 29% of non-farmers. Farmers were also far more likely to make additional payments into investment bonds, with 19% doing so versus 8% of non-farmers.

NFU Mutual says this represents a meaningful shift from earlier surveys, when farmers were significantly more likely not to make additional payments.

The trend comes against a backdrop of reforms to inheritance tax, volatile commodity prices, extreme weather events, rising input costs and increasingly complex succession planning – all of which are pushing farmers to re-evaluate how they protect both family wealth and business resilience.

Investing in shares is also on the rise across rural communities: 7% of respondents said they had invested in shares in the previous three months, more than doubling from 3% in May 2025. Meanwhile, 11% had put extra money into investment bonds, up from 6% earlier in the year. Cash saving habits remain stable, with 48% adding to cash savings.

However, contributions to pensions dipped to 19%, down from 22% in May, following the 2024 autumn budget proposal to bring unspent pensions into the inheritance tax net from April 2027.

For many farmers, shifting money into investments rather than pensions is also linked to business decision-making, as investment bonds and other products can offer flexibility that aligns more closely with unpredictable farm cashflows and long-term planning needs.

David Nottingham, personal finance expert at NFU Mutual, said: “Investment activity is rising, particularly among farmers, with an increase in people saying they are making additional payments into investments.”

The move away from pensions towards other investment routes “may signal a response particularly by farming customers to the proposed changes to inheritance tax," he said.

Nottingham also noted the growing demand for advice: “The survey showed that 29% of those questioned had sought financial advice in the last three months, mainly for pensions, tax efficiency, and investment performance.” Yet those who feel less confident about financial choices “are also less likely to seek financial advice – perhaps due to feeling overwhelmed or lacking funds.”

The survey also revealed persistently high concern about household finances, with inflation and the rising cost of energy, food and fuel continuing to shape rural attitudes to saving and investment.

As farmers and rural families navigate turbulent economic conditions, NFU Mutual says the growing shift towards investment reflects not only personal caution but a broader effort to future-proof rural livelihoods at a time of rapid change.