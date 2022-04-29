Farmers' Union of Wales unveils manifesto as local elections near

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has launched its manifesto ahead of the 2022 Welsh local elections taking place next week.

In preparation for the local elections on 5 May, the manifesto sets out key asks and calls on incoming councillors to pay attention to issues such as local procurement and county council farm holdings.

The union also says issues such as EU replacement funds, local housing, carbon offsetting and afforestation, digital connectivity and trading standards are important.

The FUW says that Wales’ family farms lie at the centre of the rural economy, culture and landscape, while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

It says that the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing Russian war on Ukraine has "taught us the importance of maintaining our food security".

Progress needs to be made in terms of reconnecting Welsh food with local communities, the FUW says in its manifesto.

The union makes it clear that Local Authorities have a central role to play in doing this in terms of their procurement policies.

Local government also has a central role in meeting environmental objectives while protecting local communities, employment, society and cultures.

The union's president Glyn Roberts said: “We are calling upon the next local councillors to instigate procurement policies which encourage the creation of new companies in order to bring benefits to local employment.

“The manifesto also asks Local Authorities to lobby the Welsh government to ensure that the current review of the Water Resources Regulations 2021 results in proportionate and affordable legislation for farmers and authorities alike.”

Addressing the issue of EU replacement funds such as the Shared Prosperity Fund, the manifesto calls for Local Authorities to administer such funding in efficient and effective ways to support Welsh communities with maximum effect.

In terms of the contentious issue of second homes, the manifesto highlights the importance of securing the longevity of the communities they serve by applying higher council tax premiums to second homes.

Mr Roberts added: “It is also essential that authorities ensure that the spending of such additional revenue is more transparent and ring fenced for alleviating the impacts of second homes and short-term holiday lets, enabling local people to reside in their local areas."

The FUW is also calling on Local Authorities to work closely with police forces and Welsh government to ensure adequate rural policing and improved education to promote the Countryside Code.

And internet service providers must ensure that all premises have access to part or full fibre technology.