Farmers urge action on rights of way as national river walk announced

The government’s plan to open up England’s first national river walk has put renewed pressure on ministers to resolve long-running public rights of way problems, with the NFU warning that new access routes risk deepening uncertainty for farmers unless reforms are urgently delivered.

The Mersey Valley Way, a 21km riverside route running from Stockport through Manchester to Trafford, has been announced as the first of nine national river walks, one planned for each English region.

The scheme forms part of wider efforts to improve access to nature, promote wellbeing and connect urban communities with green spaces.

The route will draw on existing riverside paths, with upgrades planned to meet accessibility standards for wheelchair users, mobility scooters, prams, cyclists and horse riders.

The government has said the project is intended to make the countryside more inclusive while encouraging responsible outdoor recreation.

However, the NFU said the announcement comes at a time when the public rights of way system is already under strain and warned that expanding access without reform could create further complications for landowners.

The union said it would look closely at how the proposals could affect its members and stressed that any changes must be developed in partnership with those managing the land.

While recognising the benefits of connecting people with the countryside, the NFU said it supports responsible access and the importance of visitors adhering to the Countryside Code, particularly where working farms, livestock and biosecurity are concerned.

The union has again urged Defra to prioritise rights of way reform, arguing that the current system is struggling to cope with demand. It pointed to last year’s Boxing Day decision to scrap the cut-off date for recording historic rights of way on the definitive map, a move which it says has increased uncertainty for farmers and landowners while adding to existing backlogs.

As a result, landowners can face unresolved claims affecting their land for years, complicating farm safety, security, investment planning and day-to-day management. At the same time, legitimate claims from walkers remain stuck in an overloaded system, slowing progress for all parties involved.

The NFU has repeatedly said that reform is essential to allow farm businesses to function safely and efficiently, including the ability to divert paths where there are genuine safety, security or livestock welfare concerns.

Without progress, it warns that new access initiatives such as national river walks could place additional pressure on an already overstretched framework.

The union has said improving access to nature and protecting working farmland need not be mutually exclusive, but has warned that without meaningful reform, government ambitions to expand countryside access risk being undermined by delays, disputes and growing frustration on all sides.