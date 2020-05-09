Farmers urge MPs to debate next crucial stage of Ag Bill

The Agriculture Bill is the most important piece of legislation for UK farming and food production

The NFU has launched a new online tool for farmers to urge their MPs to take part in the next crucial stage of the Agriculture Bill.

The bill is seen as the most important piece of legislation to come before parliament for UK farming, particularly in England, for many decades.

It is now scheduled to have its ‘Report Stage’ in the House of Commons on Wednesday 13 May.

Ahead of that debate, which will be a virtual one due to remote working in parliament, the NFU has launched a new ‘Write to your MP’ tool for farmers to encourage their MPs to participate in the Report Stage.

"We are urging members to use this opportunity to contact their MPs because of course, since the bill was last in the Commons the country has been gripped by coronavirus," the union said.

Farm groups have called for the Agriculture Bill to be amended to better protect UK food security following the Covid-19 crisis and it's affect on food production.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed 'stresses and strains' in British food and farming not seen 'since the second world war', the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has said.

The NFU has also said that Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated the importance of having a strong and resilient food supply chain and domestic source of food.

"It is therefore more important than ever that we galvanise the support of MPs to ensure that we have a strong agricultural sector for generations to come," The NFU added.