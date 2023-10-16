Farmers urge Natural England to stop 'assault' on Dartmoor grazing

The tenanted farming sector has called on Natural England to stop its 'assault' on grazing within the protected sites on Dartmoor.

Evidence has been submitted to the Dartmoor Review calling for a 'fundamental rethink' of Natural England’s policy towards grazing in the upland area.

The review was established by Defra earlier this year in the wake of criticism of policy, led by Natural England, towards the management of protected sites on Dartmoor.

The conclusions of the review will likely have significant and lasting implications, not only for the management of Dartmoor but of other commons and protected sites.

To date, the dominant approach towards ecological improvement within the protected landscapes on Dartmoor has been the reduction of livestock numbers.

Beginning in the 1990s with the Environmentally Sensitive Areas scheme, the commons of Dartmoor have lost between 50% and 80% of their livestock, according to the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA).

However, continued livestock reduction has caused 'immeasurable damage' to the commoning community.

TFA chief executive, George Dunn said: “Despite the failure of Natural England’s policy, it is alarming that it appears to be carrying on regardless as if the Dartmoor Review was not in existence and its homework was not being marked.

"It is continuing to use its consent process on SSSI’s and the threat of ‘Stop Notices’ to reduce grazing further, or indeed prohibit it altogether.

“The ‘anti-grazing’ approach has led to the proliferation of species such as molinia and gorse in areas where grazing has been significantly reduced or abandoned.

"This has resulted in localised overgrazing in the remaining areas. Further stock reductions are not the answer."

Better grazing management using a mix of cattle and sheep should be undertaken, according to the TFA, adding that stock reduction "simply is not working".

The body added that stock reduction activities risked causing 'irrecoverable damage' to farm businesses.

Mr Dunn said: “Until the Dartmoor review has been able to complete its work and Defra has decided how best to respond, Natural England must desist from pursuing further stock reduction activities on Dartmoor.

"Once we have the Dartmoor Review conclusions to hand, those will need to be worked through between government, graziers, tenants, landowners and other stakeholders."