Farmers urged to act as £50m FETF grants open in final standalone round

Farmers have just weeks to secure a share of a £50 million funding pot as applications open for the final standalone round of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF).

The 2026 scheme is now open to farmers, growers, foresters and contractors looking to invest in new equipment and technology to boost productivity, improve animal welfare and enhance slurry management.

In a significant shift, this will be “the final standalone round of FETF in its current form”, according to Defra, with plans already in place to roll future funding into a simplified, combined offer from 2027.

This year’s funding is split across three themes, with £20 million allocated to productivity equipment, £20 million to animal health and welfare, and £10 million to slurry management.

Applicants can bid for between £1,000 and £25,000 per theme, with up to £75,000 available for those applying across all three.

The six-week application window is now open and will close at midday on 28 April 2026, giving businesses a limited opportunity to secure support.

Defra officials say “now is the time to apply”, with full guidance published on GOV.UK, including eligibility rules and item lists.

Previous funding rounds have already delivered tangible results on farm, helping businesses cut costs, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

At Aplins Farm Ltd in Devon, investment in a slurry chopper pump and umbilical hose system has reduced reliance on artificial fertiliser. The equipment improves nutrient use while cutting the need for heavy tankers to travel across fields.

The changes have boosted efficiency while protecting soil structure and saving time on repeated journeys.

In North Yorkshire, cereals growers E C & S J Alton used the fund to upgrade irrigation systems, installing soil moisture sensors and automated rain gun controls.

This allows the farm to target water use more precisely, reducing waste while supporting crop growth and managing costs more effectively.

Meanwhile, Shropshire-based N L Pugh and Co has improved flock health and handling through new weighing, identification and feeding equipment.

The system ensures sheep receive accurate treatment based on their weight, helping to reduce medicine waste and improve animal welfare.

With demand for funding expected to be high, farmers planning investment this year are being urged to act quickly.

Applications close at midday on 28 April, leaving a narrow window to secure support under the scheme’s current format.