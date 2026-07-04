Farmers urged to act as SFI26 budget hits halfway point

Half of the first SFI26 funding window has already been allocated, prompting Defra to urge eligible farmers to submit applications quickly and check their digital maps to avoid delays.

Defra said around 50% of the £60 million Window 1 budget has now been allocated, based on applications received so far.

The update follows the department’s commitment to provide progress reports as funding is taken up.

Demand started strongly when the scheme opened on 30 June, but has since levelled out, with uptake remaining within Defra’s expected range.

The department said sustained interest in SFI26 reflected the importance many farmers place on securing support for sustainable food production, nature and the environment.

Eligible farmers who have not yet applied during Window 1 are being encouraged to submit an application as soon as possible.

In its update, Defra said submitting a complete and accurate application early would help reduce the risk of delays.

Before applying through the Rural Payments service, farmers should check that their digital maps include all land parcels they want to enter into SFI26, with the correct areas and land covers.

If updates are needed, they should ask the Rural Payments Agency to make changes through the Rural Payments service as soon as possible.

Applicants must have at least 3ha of agricultural land showing on their digital maps, otherwise they will not be able to start an SFI26 application.

Further information is available in section seven of the SFI26 scheme rules and guidance, titled “Get ready to apply”.

Farmers who are eligible but do not apply during Window 1 will be able to apply during Window 2, which is expected to open in September.

Defra said it will continue to monitor demand and provide a further update when around 75% of the £60 million Window 1 budget has been allocated.