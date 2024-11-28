Farmers urged to 'act quickly' on signs of lung disease COPD

Farmers and farm workers are being encouraged to 'act quickly' on signs of the lung disease COPD due to respiratory exposures encountered on the farm.

Studies on lung diseases in agriculture have shown evidence that farmers are at an increased risk of developing COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease].

This term covers the lung diseases better known as emphysema and bronchitis, with both conditions causing a gradual but permanent loss of lung function.

Worldwide, COPD is now the fourth most common cause of death and the second most common cause for an emergency admission to hospital.

At least 75% of cases are linked to long-term tobacco smoking and in some parts of the world the disease is linked to air pollution.

However, various on-farm hazards have been implicated, including organic and inorganic dusts, spores, bacteria, chemicals such as pesticides and toxic gases like ammonia.

Urging farmers to get checked out if they have symptoms, farming charity RSABI said early diagnosis for this overlooked condition is 'very important'.

"It should not be forgotten that many other occupational lung diseases are associated with farming, especially asthma, and can present with similar symptoms which should not be ignored," RABI said.

"This highlights the importance of robust health and safety measures for you and your employees when it comes to these potential hazards around the farm."

A diagnosis is usually suspected if there is a history of chronic cough, tiredness and breathlessness, the charity explained, adding that once a person has developed COPD, there is no way to reverse or cure this.

Early diagnosis and treatment of this disease can improve long-term outcomes and reduce the risk of developing other associated conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and lung cancer.

However, it is a diagnosis often made at a late stage, mostly because in the early stages of COPD, symptoms may not be obvious and can be dismissed.

RABI said the importance of an early diagnosis in this disease is clear: "If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, especially if you are a smoker or ex-smoker, don’t just dismiss them as a part of ‘getting older’.

"Please seek advice from your local practice nurse or GP. An earlier diagnosis means that you may stay fitter and active for longer."

The next RSABI Health Huts for farmers to get health advice and free check ups will be at Caithness Mart and Ayr on 3 December.