Farmers urged to apply for a heavily discounted training scheme

The window for farmers to apply for a heavily discounted training scheme, which could deliver significant savings to their business, close next week.

Candidates who have previously completed the Professional Manager Development Scheme (PMDS) identified combined savings in excess of £600,000.

Each participant of the course which started in 2017 reported saving around £50,000 or more for their business.

The first session starts in September and AHDB levy payers receive a £3,000 discount on the Institute of Leadership Management qualification, which is designed to develop skills of those who manage staff.

By taking part, farmers and growers are able to gain business intelligence from other sectors to improve communication and understanding, raising the level of professionalism in their business.

Senior Skills Manager Tess Howe said: “We’ve received a number of applications but there are still places remaining on this years’ course. It’s a fantastic opportunity for those who want to get their farm business in better shape.

“There are ten sessions during the fourteen-month programme, which consist of an evening discussion followed by a day of management training.

“Candidates who have completed the scheme are already making a huge difference, the course also provides good networking opportunities to build confidence and develop within the agricultural and horticultural industry,” she said.

Once received, an interview panel will review applications and interviews will take place on 10 July 2019.

The panel is looking for individuals who are already in a role with responsibilities and have the ability to implement change where required.

AHDB levy payers are eligible for a discount to attend the course, which costs £950 plus VAT and includes registration, tutor and hotel fees.

Non-levy payers can apply but will be subject to the full £3,950 plus VAT cost.

Application forms must be submitted by 24 June 2019.