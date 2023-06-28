Farmers urged to apply to AHDB's new Beef & Lamb Ambassadors Group

English beef and lamb producers are being encouraged to apply for a national discussion group funded and facilitated by AHDB.

The group, spanning three years, aims to challenge current thinking and encourage the sharing of new ideas within the beef and lamb sectors.

Chosen farmers will also motivate other participants to increase the efficiency and profitability of their own businesses.

With two meetings each year, participating producers will develop their technical and business skills through discussion and access to industry experts.

AHDB says the meetings are tailored to the needs of the group, with farmers having the opportunity to host and discuss challenges directly related to their business.

Benchmarking forms a key theme throughout, the levy board explains, with costings and individual objectives set at the start of the programme.

Previous AHDB discussion group member and suckler beef producer, Phil White, from Oxford, recommends others to get involved.

He said: "Benchmarking, learning new things and getting to know a fantastic network of farms has made a massive difference to my business.”

Group members will also learn about wider industry issues that impact the beef and lamb sector.

For further information, and a copy of the application form, visit AHDB's website.

Applications close on Friday 4 August, with the first meeting planned for 17 and 18 October 2023.