Farmers urged to apply to this year's £2.5m CS facilitation fund

A sixth round of the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund will open for applications on Monday offering farmers the chance to improve the environment.

Under the fund, facilitators - made up of individuals and organisations - bring farmers and land managers together to improve the environment at a landscape scale.

Now entering its sixth round, it supports groups to undertake projects while encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing amongst the farming community.

This year’s £2.5 million fund will offer support for new environmental priorities, such as the improvement of air quality through slurry removal, reduction of ammonia emissions, tree planting and shelters.

There will also be support and advice for landowners to manage beaver activity, Defra explained ahead of the fund opening.

The facilitation fund will open for applications on Monday (13 December), and the NFU is encouraging farmers to apply.

Applications can be made by groups by submitting an overview of how they plan to work together to share knowledge, and both protect and enhance their local environment.

"The fund has proved to be a popular scheme with NFU members and we've been calling for another round since the last offer in 2018," the union said.

"There have been five previous rounds of the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund, funding 139 groups with over 3,800 members.

"This further round of funding is expected to invest in more than 30 facilitation groups."

Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis added: “By getting involved, farmers and landowners can play a crucial role in supporting our efforts to improve the environment and create cleaner, greener landscapes."

Farmers can apply to the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund from 13 December, with a closing date set for 19 January 2022.