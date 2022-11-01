Farmers urged to be mindful of mud left on roads

Farmers are being reminded that now is the time to be mindful of mud on the road and the hazard it can present to motorists.

The wetter autumn weather increases the risk of mud being left on roads, with the law stating it is the responsibility of the farmer to clean it up.

Mud deposited on roads by tractors can lead to farmers being prosecuted and held liable if other road users skid and have an accident.

Farmers are being encouraged to have measures in place to prevent it – and contingency plans so mud can be cleared from roads quickly.

The NFU has put together a briefing to summarise the laws around this and steps to minimise its impact, available to download only for union members.

"Mud left on the road from farming activity is an ongoing problem which has led to serious accidents in the past," the NFU explained.

"Section 148 of the Highways Act 1980 makes it an offence to deposit mud and other materials on the highway that would interrupt other users of the highway.

"It's worth remembering that the rules apply for any other material deposited onto the highway. For example, if grain or other produce is spilled this can represent just as serious a hazard as mud."

The union says farmers should clean mud from vehicles before taking them out on the road, and ensure labour and equipment is available and suitable for the soil and weather conditions.

If there is a danger of leaving mud, the NFU adds that farmers should use 'slippery road' signs to alert other road users.

And farmers should make an agreement with contractors as to who is responsible for mud left on the load, and ensure suitable public liability insurance is in place.