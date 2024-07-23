Farmers urged to complete NFU Cymru's water regulations survey

NFU Cymru has launched a survey seeking farmers' views of the Welsh government's water regulations and the associated record keeping requirements.

The online survey aims to gather feedback on farmer experiences of the controversial pan-Wales regulations, which were introduced in 2021.

The survey seeks views on record keeping, the slurry and silage storage requirements, nitrogen limits, as well as farmers' experience of inspections and dealing with the various regulatory and planning authorities.

Farmers across Wales 'continue to grapple' with many aspects of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations, NFU Cymru said.

This includes significant investment costs, securing the necessary planning permissions and achieving compliance with record-keeping requirements.

NFU Cymru warned that the level of concern and anxiety among farmers was 'palpable'.

Martin Griffiths, chairman of union's Water Quality Review Group, said the review should provide the opportunity to amend the regulations "so they are practical and achievable for farmers."

"The review must deliver a long-term sustainable solution to the 170 kg N limit (from livestock manures), in effect a de facto stocking limit on Welsh farms," he explained.

"It must allow the opportunity to make best use of technology, science and evidence – and support a move away from a farming by calendar approach; with targeting to ensure that water quality issues are tackled where they are needed.

"This is going to be vital if we are to deliver the outcomes we all want to see including the continued supply of affordable food, viable farm businesses and thriving rural communities.”

He added that for NFU Cymru, the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations was a priority issue, and the union was committed to finding practical solutions.

"The survey findings will make an invaluable contribution to our work and I would encourage as many farmers as possible to get involved," Mr Griffiths said.