Farmers urged to consider new government boiler upgrade scheme

Farming businesses are being urged to consider taking advantage of a new government boiler upgrade scheme offering grants to install low carbon heating systems.

The scheme is being offered to overcome the upfront cost of low carbon heating technologies that will run from 2022 to 2025 for domestic and small non-domestic properties.

Applicants must live in England or Wales, own a domestic or small non-domestic property, and have a property with an installation capacity of up to 45kWth.

They must also have a valid energy performance certificate (EPC) with no outstanding recommendations for loft or cavity wall insulation.

Those eligible can claim £5,000 off the cost and installation of an air source heat pump, £5,000 off the cost and installation of a biomass boiler and £6,000 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump.

Property consultancy Fisher German said the scheme would be a positive way for farmers to reduce their carbon footprint and could be especially beneficial to off-the-grid properties.

Neil Hogbin, of Fisher German, said the firm was receiving an increasing number of enquiries from those wanting advice about the new scheme and how to apply.

“As we move towards net zero, heating properties with low carbon technology is a good way for homes and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint," he said.

“Heat pumps can also provide an extremely effective way to heat rural homes and properties that are off the mains gas grid.

“Given the amount of funding potentially available towards the installation of low carbon heating systems, now is a good time for anyone considering an upgrade to act."

However, Mr Hogbin said these kinds of schemes were often notoriously complex to apply for and there were a number of requirements which applicants needed to comply with.

“Ground source heat pump installations can also be complicated and there may be hidden matters such as certain obstructions to consider.

"Applicants should also think about any future business plans which could affect the area where the technology is installed."

If successful, farmers will also need to appoint an MSC certified installer to carry out the work.