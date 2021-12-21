Farmers urged to help design Wales' new farming scheme

The Welsh government is encouraging farmers to register to have their say in the next phase of designing the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The next phase will take place in the summer and farmers and landowners can register now to be part of the process.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme's first stage of co-design saw around 2,000 people take part.

But the next stage will give farmers the opportunity to share their opinions on the practicality of proposed actions underpinning the scheme and its structure and processes.

The scheme will support farmers to lower their farms’ carbon footprint, help improve the environment and support the production of food in a sustainable way.

The Welsh government is working with Plaid Cymru, as part of the co-operation agreement, to introduce a transition period as the system of farm payments is reformed.

Stability payments will continue to be a feature of the Sustainable Farming scheme during and beyond this Senedd term.

Working together, the Welsh government says they will develop the longer-term arrangements for Welsh agriculture, in partnership with farmers.

There will be a variety of ways for farmers to share their views, including through surveys and workshops.

The Welsh government says more details of these will be provided in due course.

The next phase of co-design forms part of an ongoing process of engagement with farmers, which will lead to a final consultation on the scheme and transition in spring 2023.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “In September, I set out the next steps to introducing a new system of farm support which pays our farmers for the environmental benefit they deliver.

“This support will be key in ensuring the long term sustainability and resilience of the farming sector and will further enhance the value of food produced within Wales based on its local and sustainable credentials.

“I have always been clear about the need to work closely with our farmers to make sure their voices are heard as future support is designed.

“I want to thank the 2,000 people who were part of the first stage of designing the new scheme and now encourage them and more to register their interest in being part of the second phase.

“The scheme continues to be developed and we will share more details when we publish the outline next year.”

To register to be involved in the second phase of co-designing the new scheme, farmers can register their interest on the Welsh government’s website.

The scheme is set to be launched in 2025.