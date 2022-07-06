Farmers urged to help mitigate water supply interruptions this summer

Severn Trent is urging farmers to complete a risk analysis form to help them stay informed on water supply interruptions and enable the firm to act quicker on providing alternative water sources to livestock.

With hot weather fast approaching, Severn Trent says livestock farmers need to continue to think ahead to try and avoid water supply challenges that may arise, and result in issues such as heat stress or reduced performance.

During prolonged periods of hot weather, the firm experiences increased demand on its water network.

However, by making small changes at farm level, such as fixing a leaking tap or using rainwater storage bowsers, farmers can help avoid this posing a problem on their farms.

In a bid to support farmers in its region, Severn Trent has developed the SRSS (Site Risk and Sensitive Scheme) form, which will provide insight on water use on-farm.

Catchment management lead, Jodie Rettino says: “If we have this insight, when there’s a problem, we can keep our farmers informed, but also act on this quicker, by either fixing the problem or providing an alternative water source.

“There are also a several things’ farmers can do to prepare for potential water shortage, such as prioritising use for essential livestock activities and hygiene.

"It’s also worth speaking to your farm neighbours, to see if there are any opportunities to share or trade water,” adds Dr Rettino.

“We’re committed to helping farmers where we can when it comes to water supply, but as a business that requires water to remain viable, they need to ensure they have 24 hours storage capacity.

“With this in mind, there’s no time like the present to consider investments that could result in improved water efficiency and environmental improvements, which in the long term should help prevent water shortages and save money."

For example, a rainwater harvesting system installed this autumn will collect water that can then be treated on-site to reduce reliance on mains water over the following summer.

To help futureproof systems, farmers within a Severn Trent priority catchment can apply for up to £10,000 of match funding towards such equipment on existing buildings.

The STEPS grant scheme is open now until 31 January 2023.