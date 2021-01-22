Farmers urged to issue staff Key Worker Travel Pass

A free travel pass has been created for farmers to download and adapt for their employees to use as proof they are a key worker.

Farmers are being reminded to issue staff with a Key Worker Travel Pass with tougher measures being taken by the police to clamp down on those breaking Tier 4 restrictions.

In a bid to get the virus under control, more reports have been filtering through on social media of police stopping drivers to check the validity of their journey.

When a journey is proved to be non-essential a fixed penalty notice could be issued.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) has created the free template to make 'life easier' for farmers, their employees and the police.

Managing director Matthew Knight said: “To make your employees life easier should they be stopped by the police travelling to and from work, print off a free Key Worker Travel Pass and give it to your employees, so they can keep it in their car.

"It will make life easier for both your employee and the police.”

The free Key Worker Travel Pass can be downloaded on RABDF's website.