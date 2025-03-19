Farmers urged to join anti-government protests on 24 March

Industry campaigners are calling on farmers and other business owners to join anti-government demonstrations taking place next week.

Campaign group Farmers To Action is spearheading UK-wide "National Say No To The Government Day" protests on Monday 24 March.

The demonstrations, which will include tractor convoys, will take place against the backdrop of numerous controversial policies by the Labour government.

These include farm inheritance tax proposals rolling out from April 2026 and the recent unexpected closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme.

Looming net zero goals and compulsory land acquisitions to make way for housebuilding are also pressing issues facing farmers and rural businesses, campaigners say.

Posting on social media, Farmers To Action said: “Labour’s nightmare net-zero policies and endless taxes, mean higher costs, more red tape and weaker economic security for us all.

“This isn’t just about farming and IHT; it’s about food security and our chance to pass that to the next generation.

"It’s about respect for our veterans, it’s about care for our pensioners, it’s about a future for our students and it’s about standing up for our country.

“We can’t afford to stay silent. Join us, spread the message, and stand with British farmers, veterans and businesses, before it’s too late.”

The group added that locations and times would be unveiled over the coming days.