Farmers urged to join paid trial to shape UK carbon strategy

Farmers can now join a new paid research programme that aims to help make their practices greener while also shaping the UK’s carbon footprint strategy.

The 'LUNZ Footprint' programme has a goal to make it simpler for farming businesses to measure and reduce their carbon footprint.

Farmers are now needed to join the initial trial, where they will be expected to complete two greenhouse gas footprint measurements over two years.

They will be able to benchmark their business and get insights on how to make improvements and find efficiencies.

Farmers will be paid £200 per year for taking part in the programme, which is being run by the Cool Farm Alliance (CFA) and the University of Gloucestershire.

Eleanor Durrant, from CFA said: “We already have a number of farmers involved in the project, but we urgently need more.

"This paid trial will bring a wealth of benefits to each farm involved but, by participating, you’ll be contributing to shaping the future of farming and the environment, whilst learning more about the tools available to understand your farm’s GHG footprint.”

Farmers will also be expected to complete a short online survey, a 45-minute interview and attend two online workshops.

Some participants in the programme may also be approached for farm visits.

Ms Durrant added: “This is a great opportunity for farmers to engage with experts and fellow like-minded farmers to share best practices and find ways to improve their farm.

"Most importantly, this will help put farmers at the heart of decision-making as the UK shapes its future carbon strategy.”