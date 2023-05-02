Farmers urged to lock in feed contracts as price hikes feared

Farmers have been urged to lock in their summer feed contracts now amid concerns of further price hikes.

Mole Valley Farmers said farmers should prioritise their summer feed contracts amid fears of more turbulence in the raw material markets.

With milk and grain prices falling, some farmers may be waiting and hoping for a more settled outlook, the agricultural supplier said.

However, the firm warned that there was only one direction of travel for feed prices – 'up'.

Mole Valley Farmers head of agri procurement, Daniel McCreadie, said: “There was a massive cost rise at the beginning of the Ukraine war, but over the last six months, that has fallen and now stabilised.

“Unfortunately, the global situation and the ongoing conflict with Russia means there is still the possibility of big price surges at any point.”

Mole Valley Farmers employs traders who monitor data on the stability of the grain corridor, the news out of Russia, the EU’s position on Ukrainian exports, post-Covid currency fluctuations and the UK and worldwide grain supplies.

Taking everything into account, the agri supplier said it was now the time for farmers to lock in their summer feed requirements.

"With the falls we have seen this winter, the upsides on pricing now heavily outweigh the downsides," Mr McCreadie said.

“We want to help our farmers mitigate the risks. By buying at a fixed amount, they won’t have to worry about price volatility as the global picture continues to rapidly unfold.

"No one has a crystal ball, but locking in the feed price now will give you some certainty in an increasingly uncertain world,” he added.