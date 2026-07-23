Farmers urged to open gates for one million young visitors

Eighty farmers in England and Wales are being offered fully funded training as part of a drive to give children and young people one million on-farm experiences by 2031.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) launched the Open Your Gate campaign on 22 July 2026.

The initiative aims to improve young people’s understanding of food production, farming and the environment, while encouraging more farmers to host school visits.

Successful applicants to the School Farm Visits Support Programme will receive fully funded Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme training, known as CEVAS.

They will also receive one-to-one support from a LEAF Education Specialist to help plan visitor routes, activities and their first school visit, as well as guidance on connecting with local schools.

Practical resources and access to a network of new and experienced host farmers will also be provided.

Elaine Smith, of Lancashire Farm Education, said the training had helped her feel more confident that activities were safe and suitable for children.

“The CEVAS course is the perfect place to start because it makes you think about how you would deliver those sessions.”

She also described the training as “absolutely invaluable” and said farmers received extensive support from LEAF and AHDB after completing the course.

The campaign follows research indicating strong interest among young people in food production, climate change and careers in the agri-food sector.

A LEAF-led study of 2,500 young people found that 95 per cent wanted to understand where their food came from, 91 per cent believed their food choices could help tackle climate change, and more than half wanted information about entering the agri-food sector.

AHDB and LEAF said farm visits could help challenge misconceptions, build trust in food production and encourage young people to consider careers in the industry.

Roz Reynolds, AHDB Head of Education, said: “Every farm has a story to tell, and working with LEAF we are providing the tools, training and support to help farmers host visits with confidence.”

She added: “Open Your Gate is about creating a movement across the industry. Together, we can help deliver one million impactful farm experiences by 2031.”

AHDB and LEAF are also asking organisations across the food and farming sectors to promote the campaign and encourage farmers in their networks to take part.

Applications for the 80 fully funded places are now open through AHDB’s School Farm Visits Support Programme.