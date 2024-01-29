Farmers urged to participate in GCA's 2024 survey on retailer relationships

The Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) has launched its 2024 survey to gather key information on supplier-retailer relationships, with the NFU urging farmers to participate.

Launched on Monday 15 January, the GCA's annual online survey will be open for six weeks until 25 February 2024.

The past year has been particularly challenging for UK farmers and growers, putting additional strain on some supply chain relationships.

The NFU says the survey is a valuable opportunity for suppliers to tell the GCA about any issues they are facing and whether retailers are treating them fairly and lawfully.

Information gathered from farmer and grower feedback is vital to highlight current issues the grocery sector is facing, the union explains.

The data will influence and shape the GCA’s future work and priorities for the upcoming year.

For example, 2023’s results showed that CPI requests ranked top as the most experienced issue in the previous 12 months, with 28% of respondents saying they had a request refusal or unreasonable delays in agreeing or implementing an CPI.

Following that, the second highest issue experienced by suppliers was an increase in problems with invoice discrepancies due to inadequate processes and procedures in place.

This is the eleventh year the survey has been conducted and the current GCA, Mark White, is urging suppliers to continue their support for the annual survey by submitting their responses.

Mr White said: “My last two surveys showed how inflation and cost price increase negotiations have strained relationships between retailers and suppliers.

"However, I know that suppliers have faced a wide range of other issues over the last twelve months, including de-lists and inaccurate forecasting.

“I want to hear from as many suppliers as possible about your perceptions of retailer behaviour and the key issues affecting the sector.

"Your input will help me to focus my engagement with the retailers to ensure they are treating all suppliers fairly and lawfully.”

YouGov will be conducting the survey for the GCA and all information provided will be treated in strict confidence.

Respondents are not identified to the GCA without having given their consent, and are never identified to retailers.