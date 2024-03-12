Farmers urged to participate in this year's Open Farm Sunday

Organisers behind Open Farm Sunday are encouraging more farmers than ever to open their gates to the public to tell the story of British food production.

Educational charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) aims to boost the number of farms opening their gates to the public for the 2024 event.

As the largest annual celebration of British farming, Open Farm Sunday gives the public a closer look about what it takes to be a farmer in Britain.

It is an opportunity for farmers to engage with the local community, share the farming story, bust any myths about the industry and give visitors a positive experience.

Visitors to farms across the UK will learn first-hand how farmers are committed to sustainability, biodiversity, animal welfare, and managing the countryside.

This year's OFS, which celebrates its 18th anniversary, takes place on 9 June.

Open Farm Sunday Manager, Annabel Shackleton, said she wanted to inspire even more farmers to host events this year.

She said: "There’s a fantastic opportunity to engage more of the public with how their food is produced and show our farmers as guardians of the earth.

“Opening your gates and sharing your farming stories, opens the public’s mind to discover the world of farming.

"Whatever the scale or type of event you choose to organise, every event matters and every farm can benefit from being involved.

“The magic happens when visitors talk with farmers and see farming first-hand."

LEAF’s 2024 Open Farm Sunday campaign launches with an on-farm event on 20 March at Bragborough Hall in Northamptonshire.

The free event will include workshops and presentations from education, PR specialists, the OFS team and experienced host farmers.