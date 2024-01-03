Farmers urged to prepare for significant change in access to rodenticides

Farmers are being reminded that they have two years to prepare for a significant change in access to second generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs).

All three user groups of such products covered by the UK Rodenticide Stewardship Regime – pest controllers, gamekeepers and farmers – face major changes.

From January 2026 onwards, buyers and users of SGARs must hold a stewardship-specific training certificate less than five years old.

They can also hold an older one with proof of membership of a stewardship-specific Continuing Professional Development (CPD) scheme.

As the five-year certificate expiry dates approach, holders can either repeat the training and requalify or join a CPD scheme.

Despite resistance from several farming groups, the directors of stewardship regime operator, the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use UK (CRRU), decided that change was essential for the regime to achieve its purpose.

At its 2016 inception, the regime’s HSE-led Government Oversight Group (GOG) set the objective to reduce exposure of wildlife to rodenticides.

The sentinel measure of this is the incidence of SGAR residues in annual surveys of dead barn owls sent to the Predatory Bird Monitoring Scheme by members of the public.

Every year, the main causes of death have been vehicle impact or starvation.

CRRU chairman, Dr Alan Buckle points out that despite all three user groups making widespread advances, this target has not yet been met.

“The most recent headline is that a stubbornly static 80% of barn owls carry residues of one or more SGARs,” he explains.

“These changes are designed to strengthen stewardship and protect essential uses of rodenticides for all professional user sectors, especially farmers, by meeting GOG environmental targets.

“Another important strengthening measure, announced in May 2023, was that from July 2024, none of the five SGARs available in the UK can be purchased for use in ‘open areas’ away from buildings.

"Clearly, this change makes it more important than ever to read rodenticide product labels carefully and make sure they can be applied legally in the intended locations.”