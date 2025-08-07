Farmers urged to protect land as natural capital schemes expand

Farmers entering the booming natural capital market are getting new support following a new landmark partnership between NFU Mutual and the Environmental Farmers Group (EFG).

The new partnership aims to help manage the risks associated with dedicating land to environmental and regenerative schemes within the evolving natural capital markets.

It follows recent NFU Mutual research revealing that 24% of UK farms and estates surveyed are already engaged in public or private natural capital initiatives.

Katy Townsend, farming propositions consultant at NFU Mutual, said the partnership with EFG marks a significant step in the rural insurer's mission to support the future of farming.

She explained: “Farmers’ greatest perceived risk is uncertainty about the future of natural capital markets.

“Many of the farms and estates already participating in natural capital activities are dedicating between 10–20% of their land to natural capital projects, often without adequate risk protection in place.

"By combining our expertise, we can develop the right solutions to address key customer needs and help them effectively manage their natural capital risks.

“We’ve found that many farmers considering a move into natural capital activities are looking to NFU Mutual to help identify, manage, and insure against the risks involved.

The partnership aims to give farmers practical tools, guidance, and protection as they navigate opportunities in the sector, ensuring risks are appropriately managed from the outset.

EFG, a farmer-owned co-operative, is one of England’s leading groups in natural capital, collaborating with rural organisations such as Natural Capital Advisory and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Rob Shepherd, chairman of EFG, said: “This new partnership brings together two organisations with much in common. As a co-operative and a mutual respectively, we share core values of collaboration, trust, and community.

“We’re looking forward to working together to help our members understand and maximise the potential of their Natural Capital.”