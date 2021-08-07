Farmers urged to push 2021 Love Lamb Week campaign

Sheep farmers are being encouraged to get behind next month's Love Lamb Week to help promote the sector to the general public.

The UK sheep sector is preparing to celebrate another Love Lamb Week at the beginning of September following a year of market turbulence.

Farmers are being encouraged to spur on their local community to get involved in promotional activities for the annual campaign.

Now in its seventh year, Love Lamb Week, running from 1 to 7 September, encourages the domestic consumption of UK lamb at its peak season of availability.

The campaign is facilitated by UK levy boards with support from the National Sheep Association (NSA) and other sector bodies.

It has previously caught the attention of high profile celebrity chefs as well as mainstream media, sharing the story of a product that is produced sustainably by farmers.

But Love Lamb Week's success can be amplified further when farmers themselves get involved, the NSA has said ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The UK's sheep farmers are being encouraged increase their promotional activity during the week and encourage their local communities to do so also.

NSA communications officer Katie James said the organisation would like to see farmers work together to encourage the consumption of lamb.

“Now is a great time for farmers to reach out to independent retailers, farm shops, butchers, restaurants and pubs to discuss how they can work together to share the key messages of the campaign.

"If each farmer can ask their local establishment, ‘What are you doing for Love Lamb Week this year?’ the reach of the campaign could be grown even further.”

Toolkits to support promotional activity for 2021 Love Lamb Week are available from all UK levy boards.