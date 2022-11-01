Farmers urged to respond to major labour survey as deadline looms

Farmers across all sectors are being urged to respond to a major labour survey as the industry continues to see drastic workforce shortages.

The review, chaired by industry veteran John Shropshire, who is a farmer and former-CEO of horticultural firm Gs, is gathering data on labour shortages.

The review was announced under the government's Food Strategy in August to tackle worker shortages in the food and farming industry.

The industry, which is heavily reliant on migrant labour, has warned that it is suffering as a consequence of Brexit and the pandemic.

The government has already boosted the number of visas available through the seasonal workers route to 40,000, but industry leaders say this is not enough.

Mr Shropshire's review will consider the challenges facing food and farming businesses to recruit and retain the labour they require and will provide recommendations to consider.

Sectors to be considered by the review include the egg, meat, horticulture, dairy and pigs sectors, as well as the meat and seafood processing sectors.

The survey will draw together data on the nature and scale of labour shortages, consider how automation and domestic and migrant labour can contribute to tackling labour shortages and make recommendations to government.

The National Pig Association (NPA) has called on producers to respond to it, as labour shortages continue to be a major issue across the pig industry.

NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson warned that the pig sector needed more action from the government.

"Labour shortages continue to be an issue across the pig industry, including at farm level and in meat processing plants.

"By responding, members can be provide comprehensive and robust data to the Review Panel to highlight the issues many businesses face and make the case for change."

Mr Shropshire said that the farming and food supply sectors were facing multiple challenges, and labour shortages were contributing to this.

He said the review would help government and industry to understand how labour shortages could be addressed.

“I hope we can make some clear recommendations that will have a long-term impact on reducing pressure on farmers and increasing food security.”

The survey is open until midnight on 21 November.