Farmers urged to sign up as countdown to Open Farm Sunday begins

Farmers are being encouraged to register as hosts for this year’s Open Farm Sunday, as the national event gears up to welcome thousands of visitors in June.

Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) is calling on farmers across the UK not to miss the chance to open their gates and connect with the public.

The initiative, which starts on 8 June, offers a unique opportunity to share the realities of food and farming with people from all walks of life.

Annabel Shackleton, manager of Open Farm Sunday at LEAF, said inviting visitors onto farms is a powerful way to shift public perception.

“Inviting people on farm, no matter how few or how many, is a sure-fire way to help put public perception of farming on the right track,” said Mrs Shackleton.

“Our farmers produce nutritious food that we can fundamentally trust by maintaining incredibly high standards, all while working hard to farm sustainably and safeguard nature. These important achievements deserve showcasing."

Highlighting the work of LEAF Marque certified farms, Mrs Shackleton said these farms are already making significant contributions to nature while producing food.

Many of the farms dedicate at least 15% of their land to natural habitats to help restore ecosystems and build landscape resilience.

“By keeping farming front of mind, Open Farm Sunday helps foster lasting trust and appreciation among consumers about the vital role farmers play in producing nutritious food while working in harmony with nature,” she added.

Farmers interested in taking part can access free registration, along with a wide range of downloadable resources, through the Open Farm Sunday website.

The platform also provides recorded webinars, promotional materials and event guidance to help hosts tailor the experience to their farm.

LEAF's Trybooking service is also available to help manage visitor numbers and time slots.

Last year’s event had a notable impact on public attitudes: according to survey data, 87% of visitors said they left with greater trust in British farming, and 91% were motivated to buy more British produce.

“Our visitor research shows that farmers hold the key to people’s commitment to support British farming,” said Mrs Shackleton.

“By hosting Open Farm Sunday, you can turn that key and cultivate stronger community connections that promote farming’s commitment to a more sustainable approach while driving demand for produce grown in the UK.”