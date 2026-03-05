Farmers urged to sign up for free Open Farm Sunday training days

Farmers are being urged to sign up for free training days ahead of this year’s Open Farm Sunday, which marks its 20th anniversary.

The national event, which takes place on 7 June, sees farms across the UK open their gates to thousands of visitors, giving the public the chance to learn more about how food is produced and how farmers care for the countryside.

Organisers say the training sessions are designed to help farmers plan successful events and confidently engage with visitors.

LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), which coordinates Open Farm Sunday, will host two free training days on 18 March at Huntapac in Lancashire and on 24 March at Strawberry Hill Farm in East Sussex.

Both events run from 10.30am to 3.30pm and include a complimentary lunch.

The sessions are open to both first-time hosts and experienced participants who would like a refresher on welcoming visitors and sharing their farm’s story.

Training will cover practical topics including managing visitor numbers through online ticketing systems, promoting events locally and ensuring appropriate health and safety measures are in place.

The events will also give participants an opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from other farmers who have hosted Open Farm Sunday events in the past.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday manager at LEAF, said the training would provide farmers with useful tools and materials to help them prepare for the day.

“Farmers who attend can also pick up some fabulous resources, including our new sector specific host farmer booklets developed with funding from AHDB, plus activity workbooks, posters, signage and other educational materials to help make your Open Farm Sunday a success,” she said.

The training aims to help farmers explain modern food production to visitors and build stronger connections between the public and the farming industry.

Organisers say the sessions will help ensure farms across the country are ready to welcome visitors for the milestone Open Farm Sunday event in June.