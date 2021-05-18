Farmers urged to submit claim for Small Grants scheme

Farmers have just days to submit a claim under the Countryside Productivity Small Gant scheme, the government has reminded.

As part of the CPSG scheme, grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 are issued to farmers so they can invest in new and innovative equipment.

These can range from livestock monitoring cameras to precision farming technology - items that aim to help farming businesses save money and boost productivity.

But time is running out for those interested as the third round of the grant scheme is set to close for claims on 31 May.

Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis said: “I urge all farmers from the livestock, dairy, arable and horticultural sectors to submit their claim as early as possible to make the most of the support available.

“Technology has a huge impact on the day-to-day productivity of our farms."

Applicants had until 4 November 2020 to request grants for eligible items listed in the CPSG manual.

Grants are 40% of the standard costs, for a minimum grant of £3,000 and a maximum of £12,000.

By midnight on 31 May 2021, claimants must have bought all the items, installed them and then submitted a single claim.

The first two rounds of the CPSG scheme have provided over £30m for the purchase of equipment on 4,800 farms across England.