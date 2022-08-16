Farmers urged to take extra care when mixing slurry in hot weather

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has urged farmers to take extra care when mixing slurry as one of the busiest periods in the farming calendar is underway coupled with high temperatures.

Mixing slurry, considered one of the most hazardous tasks in the industry, continues to remain a major attribute to death on Northern Irish farms.

Last year, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) recorded one fatality involving slurry gas, but there were 'countless near misses'.

Slurry gas contains poisonous hydrogen sulphide and releases very quickly in large volumes when mixing begins.

This is why slurry should only be mixed when doors and windows are open and when there are high winds, so fumes can be dispersed in the air.

In new advice directed at farmers in the province, the UFU explained that mixing slurry was an extremely dangerous job, but even more so when temperatures were high.

“The first 30 minutes of mixing are the most dangerous for both the farmer and animals," the union's deputy president, William Irvine explained.

"If animals are housed, move them from the shed before you begin mixing, and take yourself away from the shed as soon as it begins.

"If you have to go into the building during mixing, it is vital that famers inform a family member or an adult when they are working with slurry to ensure help is close at hand if needed."

The mixing of slurry comes with many risks as it produces a dangerous mixture of gases, including methane, carbon monoxide, ammonia, and the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide.

Slurry gas is a mixture of gases, including the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide. Even a low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can knock out the sense of smell.

And at higher concentrations, it becomes harder to breathe, which in turn can cause confusion. At certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

Mr Irvine added: “With the weather onside, farmers are trying to get as much done as they can and we are all guilty of letting our safety slip down the priority list when we are under pressure.

"But it is vital that farmers get into the positive habit of taking time to think about what they are doing and to ensure they are doing it in the safest way possible before doing any task on farm.

“I urge members not to take any risks when mixing slurry regardless of the reason, because in doing so, you will be putting your life at risk."

The HSENI has online advice on how to work in the safest way possible when mixing slurry.