Farmers urged to take up funding to educate children

Farmers and growers can now apply for up to £7,725 a year to help educate children and young people about farming and food.

The Countryside Stewardship (CS) provides financial incentives for farmers to look after and improve the environment.

But one element of the scheme that is often ignored - or simply not known about - is encouraging educational access.

In the past, only ‘higher tier’ applicants could access the funding for educational visits, but in 2021 this was opened up to ‘mid tier’ applicants too.

However, data from Defra shows very few of the newly eligible farmers and growers applied.

Farmers applying for higher tier and mid tier CS are eligible to apply for education access payments. They can access £309 per farm visit hosted up to 25 visits a year

Existing claimants may also be able add the educational access payments if they haven’t already received their agreements.

Farmers cannot claim educational access as a standalone item – though the groups such as The Country Trust continues to push for this.

The educational charity is urging farmers and growers in England to apply while government funding is available.

CEO of the Country Trust, Jill Attenborough said: “We’re on a mission to connect children with the land that sustains us all.

“As part of this we bring farmers, growers and schools together through farm visits. With our help, these visits are hugely beneficial for young people and for our ‘host’ farmers.

“This is an opportunity to give children the opportunity to discover where their food comes from and why it matters.

“High demand from farmers and growers for educational access payments now will help demonstrate they should be made widely available through ELM too.”