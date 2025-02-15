Farmers' views needed on economic impact of IHT changes

Farmers are being encouraged to share their views on how Labour's changes to inheritance tax will affect their business and why it must be reconsidered.

At the autumn budget, the government announced significant reforms to both agricultural property relief and business property relief (APR and BPR).

From April 2026, the 100% rate of relief will continue for the first £1m of combined agricultural and business assets, with a reduced rate of relief of 50% for amounts above this threshold.

The NFU has partnered with Family Business UK and 30 other UK trade associations to assess the impact of these changes to family-owned businesses and farms.

As part of this work, a survey is being conducted and managed by CBI Economics, and farmers and landowners are needed to fill in the questionnaire.

Insights gained will help the NFU and trade associations to advocate on why changes to BPR and APR need to be reconsidered.

The NFU said: "If this tax change goes ahead, it will deal a hammer blow to farming families, after decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs, many farmers are at breaking point, unable to absorb any more cost burden.

"This matters because it has the potential to reduce UK food production and alongside the increases in employment costs, the cost of food production rises, with many people still facing a cost-of-living crisis.

"For everyone that loves and enjoys our precious rural areas, this tax change could alter our iconic landscapes forever."

The survey will take under ten minutes to complete and will be open until 2 March.

Responses to it, which will be confidential, will be aggregated across sectors, regions, farms and business size.