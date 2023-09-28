Farmers' views sought in largest-ever annual rural crime survey

The largest-ever annual rural crime survey has been launched once again to investigate the true level of crime affecting farmers and rural businesses.

The Countryside Alliance is calling for people who work or live in rural areas to come forward and give their views on policing and the current level of crime.

Views are also needed on the impact crimes have on the wider community, as well as help on shaping the future of crime prevention.

Rural campaigners argue that the true extent of rural crime is often underreported.

The 2022 survey showed that the overwhelming majority of rural communities see crime as a significant problem in their area, with 97% saying that rural crime was a "significant" issue in their community.

The survey of over 2,000 people found that 49% did not think the police take rural crime seriously, and 97% had not seen any police officers in their area in the last week.

Sarah Lee, director of policy for the Countryside Alliance said the threat of crime can be as 'detrimental' to people's feeling of safety.

"We also want to build a clear picture of the issue to shape future policing delivery and ensure funding is spent where it is most needed, rather than simply being channelled to urban conurbations.

"We will use the results to let your Police and Crime Commissioner know the issues that matter to you and will present our findings to government so that they understand rural crime better.

"The ultimate aim is to make rural communities safer.”

The survey will be open to complete online until Sunday 5 November.