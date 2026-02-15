Farmers warn historic bridge shutdown could hit farm traffic

Farmers in Solihull have warned that closing a key rural bridge could create serious disruption for agricultural traffic, as tractors took to the roads in a convoy protest this week.

The demonstration centred on Barston Bridge, a historic crossing over the River Blythe that campaigners say is vital for moving machinery, livestock and farm supplies between villages.

Local farmers argue that removing vehicle access would force heavy equipment onto longer, less suitable routes, increasing costs and adding pressure to already narrow lanes. Milk collections and contractor movements could also face added delays.

The bridge, built in 1859, has been under scrutiny since safety concerns were raised last year.

Solihull Council must now decide whether to invest around £2 million in a replacement capable of carrying 40-tonne loads, or close the structure to vehicles entirely.

Rural bridges across the UK are increasingly facing weight limits or closures as ageing infrastructure struggles to meet the demands of modern agricultural machinery and heavier transport vehicles.

More than 50 people gathered at Barston Bridge on Wednesday (11 February) before tractors formed a rolling convoy through Hampton in Arden and Knowle, highlighting the wider traffic implications of any closure.

Campaigners say the crossing remains a working part of the rural road network, relied upon daily by farms, local businesses and emergency services.

A spokesperson for Solihull Council said no decision has yet been taken for Barston Bridge and confirmed it was “engaging directly with local residents, farmers and business owners” as it reviews consultation responses.

A full report will be presented at a future decision session, where a cabinet member will determine the next steps.

For local farmers, the outcome will decide whether Barston Bridge remains a practical rural transport route — or becomes another historic crossing lost to modern agricultural traffic.

The dispute reflects wider concerns over rural bridge restrictions across the region.

Dave Robertson, MP for Lichfield, Burntwood and the Villages, said ongoing limits on Chetwynd Bridge in Staffordshire were having “a real impact on residents, local businesses, and emergency access”.

Tamworth MP Sarah Edwards added that restrictions introduced in October 2023 were “harming our local economy and farming businesses” and risk isolating villages during flooding.

She said she had secured a meeting with the relevant minister to discuss reopening the route.