Farmers warned after pothole scammers demand up to £12,000 for 'repairs'

Farmers in Essex are being targeted by scammers posing as road workers who offer cheap pothole repairs before demanding up to £12,000 for work that was never agreed.

Police and the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) say the fraudsters have been approaching farms across the Colchester and Tendring areas in recent weeks.

At least six incidents have been reported in the past fortnight, with farmers in Colchester, East Bergholt, Great Bentley, Horsley Cross, Great Horkesley and Wix believed to have been targeted.

The scammers typically approach farmers in person or by telephone, claiming they are carrying out roadworks nearby and warning of possible road closures in the area.

They then offer to fill potholes on farm tracks using leftover materials from another job earlier in the day, often quoting a fee of around £50.

However, once work has been carried out — often without permission — the suspects demand far larger payments, sometimes as much as £12,000.

Victims have also reported being threatened with violence or damage to farm property and machinery if they refuse to pay. In some cases, the offenders continue to call and harass farmers while demanding payment.

Rural crime and scams targeting farmers have been a growing concern in recent years, with criminals increasingly exploiting isolated properties and businesses.

PC James Nickless, from Essex Police’s Rural Engagement Team, said officers were aware of several recent reports involving farms in the area.

“We are aware of several scams being reported at rural locations in Colchester and Tendring in recent days,” he said.

“These scams involve an offer of roadworks and/or a dumping of material on properties, followed by intimidating and threatening demands for payment.”

Police say patrols in affected rural areas have been increased while investigations continue.

“We have upped our patrols in rural areas where these incidents have taken place, and we’d urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward,” PC Nickless said.

“Our investigation is ongoing and is progressing.”

Officers say a white Iveco tipper truck may be linked to the incidents and are appealing for anyone who has seen the vehicle in suspicious circumstances to come forward.

PC Nickless urged anyone approached by the scammers not to hand over money.

“I understand how upsetting and frustrating such incidents can be, and we’d ask anyone who has experienced a scam like this to notify us immediately,” he said.

“Do not hand over any money, reach out to us and provide as much information as possible.”

He added that reporting incidents helps police build a clearer picture of the criminal activity.

“By reporting incidents, you are helping us to gather intelligence and build a clear picture of this criminal activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police via the force’s website or by calling 101.

Police say anyone facing an immediate threat to their safety should call 999.