Farmers warned after 'well organised' break-in at agrochemical store

Growers and distributors of plant protection products (PPPs) are being warned to be on high alert after a well-organised break-in at a secure distributor store.

The attempted raid happened at a major distributor’s store in Norfolk earlier this month, with farmers and PPP distributors now being urged to be on their guard.

Criminals targeted the premises just after midnight, severing the building’s communication lines before climbing onto the roof and making a hole to gain entry to where PPPs were stored for distribution to farms.

They are believed to have abandoned their raid and fled empty-handed after an alarm system was triggered, calling out staff and the police to the site.

A police investigation suggested that the gang had knowledge of the site and experience with roofing based on precision tools left behind at the scene.

Responding to the incident, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) warned the industry that there are organised thieves looking to steal valuable agrochemical products.

The trade association added that crop protection, agronomy companies and farmers should be on alert to the risk of further thefts in the area and nationally.

Hazel Doonan, AIC’s head of crop protection, said routinely reviewing security arrangements was 'a prudent step' for any agricultural business.

She added: “In light of this case, farmers and growers should be extremely wary if they are offered product that appears to be exceptionally cheap or does not come from a known and reputable distribution company.

"Inadvertently handling stolen goods has the potential to damage a business's reputation and risks criminal proceedings.

"Any business or individual selling or supplying professional PPPs must hold the BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection."