Farmers warned after 'well organised' raid on Norfolk agrochemical store

Farmers and growers have been told to be on their guard following a 'well organised' raid on a major Norfolk agrochemical store.

The break-in happened at a secure distributor store on Monday 6 February, which saw a large quantity of herbicides stolen.

Products stolen from the store included a large quantity of herbicides for spring use in a range of crops including cereals, potatoes, and sugar beet.

The names of specific products taken are Grazon, Basagran, Artist, Broadway Star, Maister, Signum, and Pacifica Plus.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) has warned growers and distributors of plant protection products (PPPs) to be on their guard against organised rural crime.

Farmers should also be vigilant for product for sale from unknown or suspicious sources, the agri-supply trade association said.

It added that crop protection and agronomy companies and farming businesses should be alert to the risk of further thefts in the area and nationally as the spring season of use approaches.

Hazel Doonan, AIC’s head of crop protection, said farmers and growers should be 'extremely cautious' if offered PPPs.

“Any business or individual selling or supplying professional PPPs must hold the BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection," she explained.

“Growers should be wary of inadvertently handling stolen goods and the potential damage to their business reputation, including the risk of breaching some farm assurance standards around traceability of inputs.

“Therefore, growers should be cautious if they are offered product that appears to be exceptionally cheap or does not come from a known and reputable distribution company."

She added: “We strongly urge anyone who is approached to buy PPPs from an unknown or suspicious seller to report the details to the police by calling 101."