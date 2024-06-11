Farmers warned of possible activist incursions 'at any time'

Farmers have been warned to be prepared for possible 'incursions' by animal rights activists 'at any time'.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said incursions cause "great distress and concern" for the industry, especially during the summer when incidents heighten.

Activist incursions refer to unauthorised entry by individuals or groups onto private farmland with the aim of protesting, documenting or disrupting agricultural practices.

The union explained that incursions on farms historically take place during the summer, urging farmers to prepare for the possibility of such events.

UFU policy officer David McClure said: “Our members must keep at the forefront of their minds the possibility of an incursion occurring at any time. Such events cause great distress."

He said that activists often operate on the 'edge of legality', using tactics designed to garner public sympathy and media attention, which then complicates the legal response.

He added: “From previous experience, typically these extremists will survey potential targets for weeks or months in advance of an incursion. Once they have gathered enough information, they arrange an incursion.

“Alternatively, it is possible that activists will visit a site during the cover of darkness and position a surveillance camera which is collected at a later date.

“Farmers should make conscious observations as to the possibility of any such cameras being on their premises.”

Mr McClure explained that activists often utilise social media platforms to reach a wide audience and secure funding for their initiatives,

“This allows them to circumvent traditional media channels and broadcast their activities in real-time to a global audience," he said.

Farmers are also advised to make sure their farm is in good standing, as it is “impossible to defend the indefensible”, Mr McClure said.

He added that farmers need to ensure they are complying with legal requirements and assurance scheme standards at all times.

“During unexpected visits, activists may choose to film instances of sick or injured animals and deceased livestock, as this type of content tends to evoke strong emotions,” McClure said.

“It is important for farmers to carefully consider how the visual representation of any sick or injured animals on their property may be perceived if captured on camera."

Farmers should also lock buildings and remove keys at night, because if forcible entry has been used by the activists to gain access, prosecution will be more easily achieved, he said.