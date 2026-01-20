Farmers warned strict manure spreading rules still apply as season reopens

Farmers across Wales have been warned that strict controls still apply as the organic manure spreading season reopens, despite closed periods coming to an end this month.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the rules are vital to protect land and water from agricultural pollution as slurry and other high-nitrogen manures return to fields.

Spreading on grassland is permitted from 16 January, with tillage land following on 31 January. However, NRW stressed that restrictions under the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations remain in force until the end of February.

Limits include applying no more than 30 cubic metres of slurry per hectare, or eight tonnes of poultry manure, in a single application. At least three weeks must be left between each spreading.

Before work begins, farmers must inspect fields to assess weather and soil conditions, slope, ground cover and proximity to watercourses, helping to reduce the risk of runoff and pollution.

All applications must be planned and recorded within a Nitrogen Management Plan, ensuring nutrients match crop and soil need and remain within legal nitrogen limits.

Spreading is strictly banned on waterlogged, flooded, snow-covered or frozen ground. This includes land that has been frozen for more than 12 hours during the previous 24-hour period.

NRW said its teams will continue to support farmers while also carrying out checks to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Simon Griffiths, team leader of NRW’s Agricultural Pollution Inspection Team, said farmers and contractors should not assume restrictions have been lifted entirely.

“As the closed periods come to an end, we want to remind farmers, tenants, landlords and contractors of the restrictions which remain in place until the end of February,” he said.

“This means anyone considering spreading organic manure needs to ensure the conditions are suitable before work starts.

“NRW is committed to protecting the environment and any instances of pollution will be investigated and appropriate enforcement action taken.”

NRW is urging farmers and members of the public to report pollution incidents immediately, warning that swift reporting can help limit damage to land, watercourses and wildlife.