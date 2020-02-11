Farmers welcome Aldi's move to stock PGI Welsh Beef

The products were launched at an Aldi store in Cardiff by Welsh government's rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths (L)

Aldi has announced it will stock a brand new range of PGI Welsh Beef products across over 50 stores, a move hailed as a 'much needed boost' for the industry.

The retailer has unveiled 13 different products, including a selection of fillet, ribeye and sirloin steaks, giving shoppers more opportunities to purchase locally-sourced produce.

The products were launched at an Aldi store in Cardiff by Welsh government's rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths, who hailed the chain for backing local farmers.

The commitment has also been well-received by the Welsh livestock industry given the uncertainty producers face over future trade deals.







The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) said the move is a 'step in the right direction': “Farmers in Wales produce excellent, sustainable, quality PGI Welsh Beef and PGI Welsh Lamb and we are confident shoppers won’t be disappointed,” deputy president Ian Rickman said.

“I can only encourage other supermarkets, restaurants, cafe’s and anyone else who is involved in the food supply chain to follow suit.”

He also used the opportunity to remind the Welsh government that the decision to leave the EU presents an opportunity to revisit procurement laws and policies.

“Aldi is setting an example with their commitment and I urge the government to remember that we now have an opportunity to revisit procurement laws and policies in a way which ensures public bodies also lead by example in terms of supporting local farming businesses.

“We must place further emphasise on the benefits of local procurement and work to ensure that the principles laid down in the Plan for Local Procurement are adhered to in a way which results in investment in and benefits to UK businesses,” Mr Rickman said.

NFU Cymru Glamorgan chairman Jonathan Huntley added that the commitment 'very welcome news' for the livestock industry in Wales.

“It is great to see the supermarket backing the industry in this way and recognising the high welfare and environmental standards that PGI Welsh Lamb and Beef are produced to,” he said.

“This commitment comes at a time of uncertainty for the industry with our future trading relationship with the EU27 post 2020 yet to be decided, therefore Aldi’s move to PGI Welsh Beef provides some welcome news to farmers.”

Aldi’s commitment to PGI Welsh Beef comes after the successful launch of PGI Welsh Lamb in 2016.