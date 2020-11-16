Farmers welcome Permitted Development Rights proposals

Scottish farming groups have welcomed proposed changes to Permitted Development Rights (PDR) as way to boost farm business development and diversification.

The Scottish government plans to increase PDR for agricultural sheds to 1000sqm, bringing them into line with England.

NFU Scotland, which lobbied for the change, said the move would make sheds 'more reflective of the needs of industry'.

Another proposal looks at extending PDR for conversion of farm buildings to residential and commercial use.

NFU Scotland said this would create new opportunities for retirement housing and farm diversification.

The union's head of policy, Gemma Cooper said: “It is encouraging for farming and crofting businesses to see such solid progress.

“The proposal to allow larger sheds is particularly welcome as it will mean that these Rights are more reflective of the needs of modern industry."

The Scottish government has also proposed an approach to provide greater clarity as to the planning status of polytunnels.

Ms Cooper welcomed this measure given the importance of the soft fruit sector to Scotland's food and drink industry.

"It is encouraging to see that Scottish government has taken a pragmatic approach to this particular issue, as our soft fruit growers seek to extend the seasons when Scottish fruit is available on shelves.”

The Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said the proposed reforms to PDRs would provide 'welcome flexibility' to rural businesses.

The business organisation said the plans were a "positive step toward achieving the right balance between flexible regulation and continuing to provide protection against inappropriate development."

Gavin Mowat, policy adviser at SLE said: "For many years, rural businesses have been encouraged to diversify or deliver housing by converting existing agricultural buildings into commercial or residential property, but all too often the planning system has proved a real impediment.

“The Scottish government has listened to the case for change and we believe their proposals are a positive step toward achieving the right balance between flexible regulation and continuing to provide protection against inappropriate development."