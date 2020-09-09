Farmers welcome pledge to increase use of British wool

The Welsh government has committed to using more British wool as insulation in public buildings following a UK-wide campaign

The National Sheep Association has welcomed a government pledge to use British wool as a natural insulation product in Wales' public buildings.

The move by the Welsh government comes after a petition called on Number 10 to use British wool for new home insulation and carpeting in any publicly financed building projects.

The petition was started in response to critically low prices for wool paid to many of the UK’s sheep farmers this summer.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it was 'very pleased' to hear the 'encouraging news' of the Welsh government's future intention.







NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said “Whilst we welcome this announcement, we also must recognise calls from opposition parties to confirm this pledge with a more formal commitment to fully ensure this future positive move for farmers.”

As many strive to now lead more sustainable lives, the NSA said the use of wool for home insulation and interiors was an improvement that offered valuable qualities to homes, businesses and public places.

The organisation explained that British wool was fire-retardant, bio-degradable, and the most efficient form of insulation.

Mr Stocker added: “Wool is such a fantastic resource to use for home improvements such as loft and wall insulation.

"Some may claim it can cause problems with pest infestation, but this is nothing that cannot be easily overcome by technical creativity through treatment or with the use of additional physical barriers.”

He said that an increase in wool's use could revive wool manufacturing industries that once were an important sector in the UK.

Its use also supports traditional sheep farming families across the UK, who work hard to produce both meat and wool whilst maintaining the countryside.

The online petition encouraging the use of wool in the UK's public buildings is still live and can be signed online.