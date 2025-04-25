Farmers who are 'strong singers' needed for lager advert

A unique casting call is going out to the countryside, as farmers who are 'strong singers' are needed to form a 'choir' for an upcoming lager commercial.

Raw Research Casting, a casting agency, is seeking farmers and farm workers to take part in an advert, reportedly for Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone lager.

The project, set to film in Oxfordshire on 12 May, is specifically looking for individuals aged 25 and over with choir or singing experience to lend their talents.

Those selected for the choir will need to be available for a rehearsal and recording session on 2 May, also in Oxfordshire.

They will receive £1,575, including travel expenses, for their participation, Raw Research Casting confirmed.

In addition to the choir, the production is also on the hunt for over 30 farmers and farm workers to appear as extras during the shoot on 12 May.

Singing experience is not required for these roles, with the casting agency confirming that they will be paid £200, including travel.

"Raw Research Casting are looking for real famers / farm industry people who are strong singers to form a choir for a lager commercial filming in Oxfordshire," it said.

"Note: there may be some light swearing involved, so everyone must be OK with a bit of bad language (and lots of laughs)."

As the campaign is for an alcohol brand, only those aged 25 or older will be considered.

Interested parties are encouraged to email casting@rawresearch.co.uk for more information.