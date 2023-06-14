Farmers who provide hot tubs 'risk significant claims' if guests fall ill

Farmers and landowners who provide hot tubs for customers as part of their glamping holiday packages 'risk significant claims' if customers fall ill.

This is according to insurance experts at Lycetts, which adds that cover would be invalidated if hygiene and safety regulations have not been followed.

Water that goes unchecked can cause a range of conditions and illnesses – including legionnaires disease – and this can lead to potentially ruinous claims from affected guests.

James Cutbertson, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said that all too often, farmers and landowners tend to skip over the small print regarding potential health hazards.

He added: “If they ignore the regulations around taking water samples, and someone falls ill, their public liability insurance will be void and they could end up paying out thousands of pounds.”

The concerns have been highlighted as farmers and landowners, many of whom have invested in glamping as part of their diversification schemes, look forward to an influx of summer guests.

Hot tubs are a big attraction for holidaymakers, and farmers know that by providing them, footfall is likely to increase.

However, Lycetts warns that hot tubs have environmental conditions that could potentially lead to the growth and dispersal of legionella and other infectious agents.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) specifies how hot tub water should be tested and monitored, along with the quality and frequency of water inspections.

Mr Cuthbertson added: “For those who offer – or are considering – hot tubs to enhance the holiday rental experience, ensuring all hygiene and safety regulations are adhered to is a must.

“Local authority environmental health departments and the HSE have produced documents that detail the steps and checks that should be followed, and I strongly recommend owners read them."