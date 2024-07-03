Farmers who supply Muller invited to sustainability initiative

Dairy processor Muller is inviting farmers to become the third cohort of its Next Generation initiative, which aims to drive supply chain resilience and reduce carbon emissions.

Muller Next Generation, first launched in 2018, is a three-year programme for farmers between the ages of 25-40, which aims to develop the skills of 25 farmers to improve sustainability and profitability.

The aim of the programme is to provide farmers with support to help improve supply chain collaboration, animal welfare, responsible sourcing and reductions in environmental impact.

The initiative forms part of the dairy processor’s overall Sustainability Action Plan, driving progress against its goals to reduce emissions on supplying farms by 30% by 2030.

Muller Next Generation includes tailored workshops, farm visits, keynote speakers, and visits to Muller sites.

Focus areas include the environment and sustainability, leadership and delegation, market analysis, succession planning, marketing, communication and business improvement planning.

The group will meet three times per year, enabling the farmers to share best practice and knowledge.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Muller Milk & Ingredients said: “We need to continue to tackle carbon emissions, secure the next generation of talent and drive supply chain resilience.

“We incentivise farmers to tackle the issues which we know are important for our customers and consumers and the Next Generation initiative is further evidence of the action we’re taking to make a difference.

“We know from the first two cohorts that there are a number of dairy farmers in the UK who have a great talent and passion for the industry, and we’re excited to welcome applications for the next round of future elite dairy farmers.”

Applications close 26 July 2024, with the first meeting taking place in the autumn.