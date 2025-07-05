Farmers win Lords fight to protect housing for agricultural workers

Farmers have won a crucial victory in the House of Lords as peers backed an amendment to safeguard housing for essential farm workers under the Renters’ Rights Bill.

The amendment, championed in the Lords by crossbench peer Lord Carrington, seeks to address a loophole in the legislation that would have allowed landlords to recover properties only for directly employed workers.

This posed a major risk to farming businesses that often rely on seasonal or self-employed labour, especially during peak periods in the agricultural calendar.

The NFU lobbied for the change, arguing that without it, many rural employers would struggle to house their essential workforce.

The amendment passed by a clear margin of 253 votes to 150. Although not yet law, it marks a significant step forward.

The bill will now return to the House of Commons, where MPs will have the opportunity to consider the Lords’ changes.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw welcomed the amendment, calling it “a step in the right direction” for safeguarding rural businesses.

“Farmers rely on being able to house their workers – including self-employed staff who play a vital role in food production,” he said.

“Without this amendment, businesses could face real difficulties planning for their workforce and keeping their day-to-day operations running smoothly.”

Mr Bradshaw noted the NFU had been working behind the scenes on this issue for several months and thanked Lord Carrington for championing the amendment.

“It’s encouraging to see the Lords recognise how important this issue is to farming. But there is more to do,” he added.

He said that the union now hopes the government will “reflect on the strength of support for these amendments and adopt them as part of the bill.”

The government’s Renters’ Rights Bill, currently progressing through parliament, is aimed at improving tenant protections and streamlining eviction processes in England.

However, farming groups raised concern that the original bill failed to account for the unique housing needs of rural employers — particularly the ability to house seasonal and self-employed workers essential for food production.

