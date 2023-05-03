Farmers with love of fashion needed to model at Royal Highland

Individuals with a love of fashion and a link to farming are being sought after to model for the Royal Highland Show taking place in Edinburgh in June.

British Wool is encouraging people from an agricultural background to come forward, with the individuals selected to be cast to showcase outfits on the catwalk.

British wool products will be showcased across a wide range of brands at the four-day event, including one of the late Dame Vivienne Westwood’s favourites, Harris Tweed, and Lochcarron of Scotland.

Graham Clark, marketing director at the co-operative, explained that British wool was integral to the UK's fashion and interior industries.

He said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to model in front of thousands of people, wearing some of the most well-known brands in the UK.

“Consumers are becoming more conscious of sustainability when it comes to purchasing clothing, which is great to see, and brands have a responsibility to be transparent when it comes to the origin of their fabrics and materials.

“There will be exclusive special discounts at the show for people to shop their favourite British wool brands whilst supporting our British farmers.”

The Royal Highland Show takes place on Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25 June, with the fashion show taking place each afternoon of the show.

How do I apply?

To be in with a chance, email marketing@britishwool.org.uk and include the following:

• Your name, address, phone number

• Your link to farming and or rural life

• Your profile picture

Entries for fashion models will close on Friday 12 May.